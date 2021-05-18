Sy Ari Da Kid & Young Dro Connect On "Agree To Agree"

Sy Ari Da Kid's pen is undefeated. The Bronx native has continued to pump out heat over the past decade of his career and each release proves that he's challenging himself to evolve. This week, the rapper returned with a brand new banger alongside the ATL legend Young Dro. The two artists connect for a triumphant new record titled, "Agree To Agree." Sy rides the beat with ease as he reflects on all of his wins, and the losses it took to get there. Dro slides in on the track with a boastful verse where he delivers an impressive alliteration and compares a brick of cocaine to Andy Milanokis.

Earlier this year, Sy Ari Da Kid shared his latest project It's Not You It's Me. Peep his new track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Prada, we rockin' it

Louis V, open toe, flippin' and floppin' it

Drippin' and droppin' it, crissin and crossin' it,

Talkin' 'bout you fresh than Dro? That is a mission impossible