Sy Ari Da Kid & Paxquiao Join Forces On "2 Sides Of A Story" Ft. DaBaby, Slim Dunkin & More

Sy Ari Da Kid and Paxquiao have been putting in a ton of work in recent times. The two of them recently dropped of their joint project, 2 Sides Of A Story. Spanning over 12 tracks in total, they deliver nothing but heat as they make sure to flex their skills as MCs while still bringing in melodies into the fold. The project also includes appearances from some big names in the game. DaBaby appears on "One Phone Call" which previously served as a single off of the project. In addition to the North Carolina rapper, Sy Ari Da Kid and Paxquiao get some help from some other familiar names such as Kap G who appears on "Came A Long Way," Derez Deshaun who jumps on "On My Soul" and the late Slim Dunkin who they pay homage to on "Trapaholics Mixtape."

