Swizz Beatz, revered producer and co-founder of Verzuz, is no stranger to competition. Not only did he help conceptualize the Verzuz platform, he and co-founder Timbaland held a battle of their own. To create such a space for hip-hop artists to clash shows that he has an innate competitive nature in his own right, and holds opinions on who he thinks would be good matchups in the Verzuz setting. With Eminem's name making the rounds yet again (thanks to a Dr. Dre Instagram post), Swizz chimes in on who he would like to see go against Slim Shady: eccentric and anomolous legend Busta Rhymes.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS

Busta Rhymes, progressive hip-hop pioneer, is known for his intense, aggressive flow and larger than life videos and performances. The New York spitter has had massive hits, including "Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See," "I Know What You Want," and "Woo Hah!! Got You All In Check," all of which would bring the virtual house down on a Verzuz.

Every attribute Busta possesses would lend itself greatly to the Verzuz stage. If speed rap is the route Eminem wants to go, Busta Rhymes has that in his repertoire. He's been active since 1990, but his abilities have never wavered. His most recent album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, dropped in October of 2020. The album was in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 upon release, and he sounded just as polished as ever on the tracks, including "Look Over Your Shoulder" with Kendrick Lamar.

Based on the two artists' longevity, respect in the hip-hop community, and energetic performances, a Verzuz between the two would undoubtedly be one for the ages.

How do you feel about a potential Eminem and Busta Rhymes Verzuz? Share your thoughts below.