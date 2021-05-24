DMX's posthumous album Exodus, recorded and completed prior to his passing on April 9th, is only days away from its release on May 28th. Last week, Swizz Beatz shared the tracklist and stacked roster of guest appearances, which include JAY-Z, Nas, Snoop Dogg, The LOX, Alicia Keys, Lil Wayne, Denaun Porter, Infrared & Cross, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Bono, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

Now, the producer has returned to share an epic trailer for the project. "Let’s get it started !!!!" captions Swizzy in a message destined to spark nostalgia. "4 days till EXODUS @dmx 5/28!!!!!!!!!!! Let’s take it back to the motherf****** Streets !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! RR 4 Life!!!!!"

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

The trailer itself, while not revealing much in the way of new music, seems to foreshadow an explosive return to the days when the Ruff Ryders movement was a mainstay in the game. Flashes of apex predators and X's live concert performances meet sudden spontaneous acts of violence and triumphant feats of athleticism, all while a tense siren keeps a steady rhythmic wail throughout. It goes a long way in setting a tone for what's to come, and many were quick to flood the comment section with anticipation and excitement.

"My fam, you know, Double R," X can be heard saying at one point -- and sure enough, his former labelmates Jadakiss, Styles P, Sheek Louch, Infrared, and Cross will be holding it down on Exodus, reunions that likely excited many fans of the once-mighty dynasty. Should you be looking for a glimpse at what DMX's upcoming album will offer, check out the new trailer below. Exodus drops in full on May 28th.