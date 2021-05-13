DMX's death continues to weigh heavy on the hearts of many of his fans and collaborators, including Swizz Beatz, who was heavily involved in the creation of X's posthumous Exodus album. With the anticipated project due for release on May 28th, complete with guest appearances from Lil Wayne, Conway The Machine, Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, Snoop Dogg, and Bono, Swizz Beatz took a moment to reflect on one of the final songs he worked on with his longtime creative partner.

Speaking with Rap-Up, Swizzy opened up about the creation of "Been To War," the French Montana-assisted anthem from the Godfather Of Harlem season 2 soundtrack. “I actually made that record for X, and wanted that record for X, but then we was coming with the show," he explains. "And so it was like, 'you know what, it’s perfect. Yeah, that might’ve been the last one."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

“He sent it to me and he was just so excited to be included in Godfather of Harlem again, beyond the theme song,” continues Swizz, alluding to DMX's . “And he just was like, I’m going to get it. Cause he was taking a little long to finish the verse because he was traveling. And then he called me and he was just like, ‘I’m on it. I’m going to the studio and I’ll have it to you by tomorrow.'"

"He had it to me the next day," says Swizz. "And I thought it was super fresh and he just was super appreciative, ’cause he was a big fan of Forest [Whitaker]. Big fan of Godfather and it’s something he actually had fun doing.”

Though it's likely that Swizz will have contributed to Exodus, it would appear that "Been To War" was, at least chronologically speaking, their final collaboration. Should you be interested in hearing that one, you can check it out right here. For more from Swizz Beatz, check out his conversation with Rap-Up right here. Are you excited to hear the album that X was working on prior to his death?

WATCH: Swizz Beatz, DMX, French Montana - Been To War