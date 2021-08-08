mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Swizz Beatz Recruits YG, BIA & Giggs For "Waiting On Me"

August 08, 2021 14:47
Waiting On Me
Swizz Beatz Feat. YG, Bia & Giggs

Swizz Beatz, YG, Giggs, and BIA connect for the "Godfather Of Harlem" soundtrack.


The fascinating story of Bumpy Johnson and his rise as a leading drug trafficker in America has been explored in-depth on Epix's Godfather Of Harlem. The show's been a success so far with the second half of the second season set to arrive in the near future. Aside from Forest Whittaker's excellent portrayal of Johnson, it's been the music that's accompanied the show that's received equally rave reviews. Swizz Beatz has been responsible for the soundtrack and this week, he pulled up with another new banger. This time, he locked in with BIA, who is fresh off of the success of the Nicki Minaj-assisted "Whole Lotta Money (Remix)," along with YG and Giggs for their brand new collaboration, "Waiting On Me."

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Package, ship it, and put the money in the safe
If they kill me, fuck it, put the money in my grave
Hold it down, make sure the operation run the same
Just never mention the gang, gang, gang

Reject