Polo G is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming album, Hall Of Fame. It's a bold title for an album from an artist who only broke out two years. However, his run since the release of Die A Legend has proven that he has a long career ahead of him. For one, he can actually rap his ass off and he's proven this on numerous occasions but clearly, his recent appearance on The Liftoff has been winning even more people over.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Earlier today, the rapper's freestyle on Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk's show made the rounds on social media. Polo came through with bars over the late DMX's "Ruff Ryders Anthem" for his L.A. Leakers freestyle. He breezed through with bars over the Swizz Beatz production before interpolating the iconic hook with his own twist.

A clip of the video landed on TheShadeRoom where Swizz Beatz reacted to the freestyle. With a slew of fire emojis blazing in the comments, it's safe to say that Polo G's freestyle has met Swizz Beatz's approval.

Polo G's forthcoming album is stacked with massive guest appearances. The Chicago rapper already shared the Lil Wayne-assisted single, "Gang Gang" last month. Hall Of Fame includes appearances from Nicki Minaj, the late Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, Lil Durk, and more.

Are you excited about Polo G's new album?