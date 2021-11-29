Swizz Beatz says that he's seen HBO's new documentary, DMX: Don’t Try to Understand, and that the creators "did a good job." He told his followers on Instagram to go watch the project.

“Was hard to watch but can’t lie they did a good job,” he captioned a poster for the documentary on Friday. “Long live @dmx the Great Go watch now.”

DMX: Don’t Try to Understand follows the late rapper during the year after his release from jail, where he spent time on tax evasion. It was released on Thanksgiving Day.



Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Director Chris Frierson recently discussed making the film with Rolling Out.

“[DMX’s] Humanity comes out because those things are all emotions that we as human beings experience,” Frierson said. “The intent was really to show those relationships he has with his family, those relationships he has with his past abuse, the relationship he has with addiction. And these are all things that most Americans, or people in general, have relationships with.”

He added that DMX helped him achieve his own sobriety: “I partially owe my sobriety to him, to a certain extent, because the last thing he said to me was that I was going to be alright.”

[Via]