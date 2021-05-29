It's been a little over 24 hours since DMX's posthumous album Exodus has hit streaming services and fans can't get enough. The project boasts looks from Jay-Z, Nas, Alicia Keys, Bono, Snoop Dogg, Usher, Westside Gunn, Conway, and many more, but prior to its release, there were rumors regarding a possible posthumous inclusion from Pop Smoke. Unfortunately, that didn't work out, and Swizz Beatz explained what happened while on The Breakfast Club.

“They used the verse already. I know X wouldn’t want an old verse. We fought for it," said Swizz. “It was two verses and both of them was used. We went to get another verse and it was used.”

The DMX track that was slated for Pop was "Money Money Money." Swizz added, “I just put Moneybagg on the song." It may have been a disappointment to not have Pop Smoke, but the hitmaking producer admitted, “Not that they the same energy, but they the same demographic. X wanted to touch that part, too. I’m not mad at it. I like [the] Moneybagg verse better anyway.”

Fans seem to be enjoying it, as well. DMX's legacy was well-preserved on Exodus and the project continues to receive praise from Earl Simmons's supporters, friends, fellow artists, and family. Check out Swizz's interview with The Breakfast Club below and let us know what you think about Moneybagg Yo filling Pop Smoke's spot.