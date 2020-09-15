It must be pretty cool planning out all the upcoming Verzuz match-ups, celebrating the culture and finding suitable pairings that would complement one another during the battle. So far, everything has been pretty iconic with the way Swizz Beatz and Timbaland have organized their hit series. Most recently, Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle took us on a road down memory lane and, in other weeks, we've gotten battles between Rick Ross and 2 Chainz, Brandy and Monica, and more.

Convening to speak on future editions of the hit programming, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland started discussing possible match-ups for Missy Elliott, who was in the chat. Timbo hammered home that he believes Janet Jackson would be a good fit for the challenge, but Swizz wasn't so sure.



"Missy can be multiple people. Janet gonna just be Janet," said Swizz, blocking Tim's attempt to make it happen. The comments were taken as a form of disrespect against Janet Jackson, with many believing that Swizz is undermining her creativity and versatility. Because of the backlash, the mega-producer took to The Shade Room to reiterate what he meant.

"LETS BE CLEAR," he started. "I don't think Missy & Janet is a good match up at all! Much love to Janet she's ICON but I just didn't feel that was a good match up. Janet got hits on hits but she should have a better person to celebrate with that's all. Blessings...."

With that said, who do you think should face off against Janet Jackson on Verzuz? And what about Missy Elliott? Who should she battle?