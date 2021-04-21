The late Earl Simmons, professionally known as the legendary rapper DMX, will be laid to rest later this week during a memorial service at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on April 24. The service will precede a private family gathering the following day. DMX passed away following a weeklong battle in the hospital, fighting for his life after suffering a heart attack, which was brought on by a drug overdose.

According to some sources, the memorial service at Barclays Center will feature appearances from some of X's most famed collaborators, with Swizz Beatz reportedly asking Kanye West to make an appearance.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Page Six is reporting that the legendary music producer has reached out to Kanye to ask him to appear at DMX's service. It's unclear if he has been asked to perform, speak, or simply appear in the audience.

Kanye and DMX worked together a few times throughout their prolific careers, including the 2003 record "Dogs Out." DMX also appeared at Kanye's Sunday Service in 2019, delivering a prayer, which was later shared on social media by Kim Kardashian.

"I wouldn’t call it a church service. There’s no word," said the late rapper about Sunday Service in an interview with GQ. "It’s joyful, which God says to do. We about to make a joyful noise. I enjoyed it. It was moving. I didn’t know what to expect, though."

Kanye and Swizz Beatz have not commented on the reports.

