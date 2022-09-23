Timbaland and Swizz Beatz rallied a slew of hip hop heavy weights over the summer to protest Triller. Everyone from Diddy to Styles P used their platform to denounce the social-sharing app for not paying the remaining $28 million they owe Timb and Swizz for acquiring the rights to their groundbreaking Verzuz series. In March 2021, Triller announced that they would pay an undisclosed amount in cash and equity to acquire the popular social media series.

However, in August 2022, Swizz and Timbaland, the series creators, filed a lawsuit against the service, claiming that they never received their end of the deal. Fortunately, all parties involved came to an agreement on Thursday (September 22), settling the $28 million suit.

Timbaland, Sean "Diddy" Combs and Swizz Beatz in 2019- Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

"VERZUZ has always been a platform that is by the artists, for the artists and with the people,” Swizz Beatz and Timbaland said in a statement. “We’re glad to come to an amicable agreement with Triller and continue giving fans the music and community that they’ve come to know and love from the brand.”

Though the details of the settlement were not revealed, Triller’s executive chairman and co-founder Bobby Sarnevesht said in a statement, “VERZUZ and Triller will always be a safe place and outlet for creators and their art. Nothing will change that. Creators started this and will continue building it. This is a victorious moment in the Triller and VERZUZ relationship as we march together toward the public markets. Stay tuned.”

Swizz Beatz and Timbaland aren't the only ones suing the video-sharing app. According to reports, Sony recently sued Triller for "unpaid licensing fees as well as copyright infringement for using its music after being served a termination notice and failing to pull the company’s catalog of music from the platform." Share your thoughts below.

