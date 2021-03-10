The rap game has witnessed a few boss moves play out in the past few weeks. Jay-Z, specifically, consecutively announced his big moves with TIDAL and Ace Of Spades that boosted his net worth by 40%. This morning, Swizz Beatz and Timbaland announced that Triller would acquire their platform Verzuz in a deal that would make Timbo and Swizz shareholders of Triller Network. In return, Timbo and Swizz gave equity stake to the 43 performers who've touched the stage in the past including DMX, Alicia Keys, and John Legend.

Many people, including Swizz and Timbo, felt like it was a game-changing move but unfortunately, not everyone was celebrating. Power actor Michael Rainey Jr. hit the 'Gram with his own take on the situation, calling the founders of Verzuzsell-outs for the move. "Can't ever jus have something of our own it's always bout the money," he wrote in one post. "Cool move but these n***as still sellouts," he added in another.

Though he may have not gotten the low-down on the deal, it didn't take Swizz or Timbaland to remind him. Swizz commented under @hollywoodunlocked's Instagram post, "But we own triller," along with a shrugging and laughing emoji. "We own everything tell who done that," Timbaland added.

Rainey seemingly caught wind of the comments, admitting that it was "cool" that the two producers offered performers an equity stake. However, he still hoped that it would've remained totally owned by them.