From Big Sean's Beverly Hills mansion to Drake's enormous compound in Toronto, there are several notable artists in the Hip-Hop community who have homes large enough to get lost in, and it turns out that Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys are definitely a part of that group of people. For the latest cover of Architectural Digest, the Hip-Hop and R&B power couple has given the world an intimate look at their stunning California mansion, which reportedly served as the inspiration for Tony Stark's insane bachelor pad in the MCU's Iron Man movies.

The 11,000 square-foot home in La Jolla, California is a gorgeous, modern home that's filled with art and unique furniture, and according to HipHopDX, Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz refer to it as "Dreamland."



Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Swizz Beatz reportedly had a photo of the sprawling home saved as his phone's screen saver for years, and when it finally hit the market in 2019, he and his wife jumped at the opportunity to purchase the house, which ultimately cost them $20 million.

"I was low-key manifesting it," Swizz Beats says. "When your screen saver comes to life, it’s unbelievably crazy."

In addition to allowing photographers into their home, Alicia Keys andSwizz Beatz also give AD a personal tour of their gorgeous estate, during which they offer backstory on eye-catching artworks and explain the design decisions that went into each room.

Speaking on the art that's featured in their house, Swizz Beatz says, "I love that 90 percent of the art in the house is by artists who are now our friends. We’ve broken bread with them, they’ve partied at our house, they’ve spent the night. It’s not transactional for us."

Check out Architectural Digest's special inside look at Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's massive California home below.

