It has been over a decade of wedded bliss for Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, so it's only fitting that they celebrate in style. Hollywood isn't known for its longstanding relationships, so it is refreshing when couples who are happily in love share their major milestones. Eleven years ago, Swizz and Alicia married on the beautiful island of Corsica, so the pair decided to return to where they exchanged vows for a multi-day vacation.

"[Seventy-two] hr date trip dump Zaaaaa," Swizz wrote in a photo dump post. "Celebrating our 11yr anniversary month all month [hands up emoji]."



Fernando Leon / Stringer / Getty Images

"Them Deans," he added. "The fact we haven’t been back to the house in Corsica we got married at 11yrs ago until now is crazy !!!! Time goes by fast make every moment count [praying ands emojis] EID MUBARAK [open hands emoji]."

Following a year of quarantine, it's clear that the hitmaking couple was ready for alone time. Meanwhile, fans are hoping that Swizz soaks up all the relaxation he can get because it's back to work with the Verzuz between Dipset and The LOX quickly approaching. The pair of respected Hip Hop crews have been trolling each other for days and fans can't want to see what they come up with on August 3.

Check out Swizz's anniversary post below.