Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys are one gorgeous ass couple who grow more in love with each other every day. Today marks their ninth anniversary since the couple walked down the aisle and they've both expressed their love, gratitude, and happiness for the special day on Instagram.

"Now it’s 9yrs later with two amazing Kids and we still feel like young love," Swizz (born Kasseem Dean) captioned a throwback image of him and Alicia. "Life and love is a work of greatness in progress 🙏🏽 Everyday we should allow our self to grow stronger and better 🙏🏽 We must keep the fire hot by making each other smile everyday and continue to do spontaneous crazy ass things 😂 Thank you for the best 9yrs of my life I’ve never met a human like you Happy Anniversary Mrs Alicia Dean my Love 4 life."

Alicia showed her man some love with a swoon-worthy post of them kissing and caption that details all the titles her husband is to her. "My best friend, My lover, My mindsharer, My life partner, My cheerleader, My dream increaser, My biggest supporter," she wrote, adding how she could detail 100 more things.

Alicia recently opened up to Essence Magazine about her bond with Swizz's ex-wife as a way to make their blended family run as smoothly as possible. "Obviously relationships take work,” she says of her bond with Mashonda Tifrere. "All relationships do. You know what I mean? And when you want it, and you want to do the work, you can. So it’s a beautiful thing, and I’m definitely, definitely proud of where we are and where we’re going, you know? Our kids are dope."