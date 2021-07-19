Swedish House Mafia Tap 070 Shake & Ty Dolla $ign For "Lifetime"

Though the last time they actively released new music was in 2013, the Swedish House Mafia are back, having recently inked a new deal with Republic Records. Now, shortly after dropping the single "It Gets Better” last week, the group has kept their foot on the gas with another release, this time alongside 070 Shake and Ty Dolla $ign.

Ahead of their upcoming album release, Swedish House Mafia linked up with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, where they discussed their vibey new collaboration. "[070 Shake] is right at the center of youth and we just love her," explains SHM's Steve Angello. "The energy, the vibe she has, the artistic integrity, everything about her is so unique, you know?"

They also praised the talents of Ty Dolla $ign, who has proven himself to be one of the game's most versatile and beloved melodists. "When we wrote this song, we said, "Ty would be perfect for this because he has that grittiness in his voice that, first of all, all the ladies like a lot," praises Sebastian Ingrosso. "And also, Swedish House Mafia likes a lot."

Check out "Lifetime" now, and look for more music to emerge now that Swedish House Mafia are in the midst of a full-scale comeback.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I put on a red light

Told you it was all no sign

You had on that sundress

Never fail to impress

We had the best sex

We making love all night