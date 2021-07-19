mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Swedish House Mafia Tap 070 Shake & Ty Dolla $ign For "Lifetime"

Mitch Findlay
July 19, 2021 13:47
522 Views
00
0
2021 SSA Recordings2021 SSA Recordings
2021 SSA Recordings

Lifetime
Swedish House Mafia Feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
very hottttt
100% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Swedish House Mafia return with "Lifetime," a new single featuring 070 Shake & Ty Dolla $ign.


Though the last time they actively released new music was in 2013, the Swedish House Mafia are back, having recently inked a new deal with Republic Records. Now, shortly after dropping the single "It Gets Better” last week, the group has kept their foot on the gas with another release, this time alongside 070 Shake and Ty Dolla $ign.

Ahead of their upcoming album release, Swedish House Mafia linked up with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, where they discussed their vibey new collaboration. "[070 Shake] is right at the center of youth and we just love her," explains SHM's Steve Angello. "The energy, the vibe she has, the artistic integrity, everything about her is so unique, you know?"

They also praised the talents of Ty Dolla $ign, who has proven himself to be one of the game's most versatile and beloved melodists. "When we wrote this song, we said, "Ty would be perfect for this because he has that grittiness in his voice that, first of all, all the ladies like a lot," praises Sebastian Ingrosso. "And also, Swedish House Mafia likes a lot." 

Check out "Lifetime" now, and look for more music to emerge now that Swedish House Mafia are in the midst of a full-scale comeback. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

I put on a red light
Told you it was all no sign
You had on that sundress
Never fail to impress 
We had the best sex
We making love all night

Swedish House Mafia
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  522
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Swedish House Mafia Ty Dolla $ign 070 Shake
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Swedish House Mafia Tap 070 Shake & Ty Dolla $ign For "Lifetime"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject