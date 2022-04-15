mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Swedish House Mafia Gears Up For Coachella With "Paradise Again" Featuring A$AP Rocky, 070 Shake, The Weeknd & More

Hayley Hynes
April 15, 2022 18:10
Paradise Again
Swedish House Mafia

It's been over a decade since the arrival of SHM's last project, 'Until Now.'


Making a return to the music industry after a decade break from releasing albums is no small feat, but coupling that with headlining Coachella is something that only a supergroup like Swedish House Mafia could achieve.

The trio rose to fame in the early 2010s with hits like "Don't You Worry Child," "Miami 2 Ibiza," and "Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall," just to name a few, and on their new album Paradise Again, they've linked up with some of the biggest names in the industry to make magic that will be debuting on stage in no time.


Standout tracks include "Heaven Takes You Home" featuring Connie Constance, "Mafia," and "Can U Feel It," as well as the previously teased "Frankenstein" featuring A$AP Rocky, and of course, "Moth To A Flame" with The Weeknd, which is sure to make for an unforgettable Coachella performance.

Are you happy to see the return of Swedish House Mafia? Stream Paradise Again on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and let us know what your thoughts are in the comments.

Tracklist:

1. Time (feat. Mapei)

2. Heaven Takes You Home (feat. Connie Constance)

3. Jacob's Note (feat. Jacob Mühlrad)

4. Moth To A Flame (with The Weeknd)

5. Mafia

6. Frankenstein (feat. A$AP Rocky)

7. Don't Go Mad (feat. Seinabo Sey)

8. Paradise Again

9. Lifetime (with Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake) 

10. Calling On

11. Home

12. It Gets Better

13. Redlight (with Sting)

14. Can U Feel It

15. 19.30

16. Another Minute

17. For You

