Swedish House Mafia & A$AP Rocky's Unreleased "Frankenstein" Track Featured On "Paradise Again" Album

Back in 2019, the late Virgil Abloh rallied support for rapper A$AP Rocky – who was locked up in a Swedish prison at the time – by debuting an unreleased track produced by house-music legends Swedish House Mafia at his DJ set during Germany's Melt Fest.

"With this we’re gonna get Rocky home right quick. Pull out your phone, record this one, this a very rare one," the Louis Vuitton designer told the crowd at the time, going on to play what's now known as "Frankenstein."

While Rocky made it home safe from his stint in jail, the unreleased track remained under wraps – until now, that is. On Friday, April 15th, SHM dropped off their long-awaited Paradise Again album, featuring Connie Constance, The Weeknd, Ty Dolla $ign, 070 Shake, and more.

On the intro, the soon-to-be father of one name drops his good pal Tyler, the Creator before going on to spit more fire over an eerie but minimalistic beat.

Check out "Frankenstein" below, and let us know if you're rocking with the song in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics:

Mister Frankenstein

Or Victor Frankenstein (Ooh)

I'm Doctor Frankenstein

I'm out here saving lives

Igor by my side (Ooh)

That's right, I made you slime (Ooh)

Tyler, create you guys

Never mind, it's alive! (Uh)