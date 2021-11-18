Nike and Swarovski have come through with plenty of collaborations in the past, and soon, they will be delivering at least one more thanks to two new offerings of the Nike Air Force 1 Low. This is one of the most iconic shoes of all time, and it is certainly a perfect canvas to add some crystals into the mix.

In the official images down below, you can see that the sneaker is coming in an all-white and all-black colorway. The upper is covered in a web of crystals and according to reports, the shoe will come with a screwdriver, presumably so that you can take some of the crystals out. Either way, it is a pretty ambitious idea and we're sure fans will be eager to get their hands on a pair, if they have the money for them.

As for the release date, these will be available through the Nike SNKRS App as of Thursday, December 2nd for a hefty price of $450 USD. It's a steep price to pay, however, with crystals all throughout the upper, this is definitely something that fans had to expect. Let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike

Image via Nike