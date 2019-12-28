Swae Lee and his boo Marlie Ortiz have been going through it all year long it seems. We've previously reported on a slew of antics between these two including fights, allegations of cheating and more. And most recently, TheShadeRoom reports on yet another incident between these two. Apparently, Marlie Ortiz was heated after an argument and in response, she tried to bust the windows out of Swae Lee's car. In the video which has now gone viral on the internet, we can see her attempting to damage the car as the Rae Sremmurd member yells for her to get off his property. There is no information as to how things escalated so quickly, but you may get a glimpse of what went down in the video below.

The video which surfaced is also captioned with the following words: "Someone kill him, I got 20K cash for you." Yikes! We can hear Ortiz screaming in the video also: "Y’all look at this bum a** n*gga. I tried to bust out his window, he’s a broke a** b**ch." Ironically, since the video has surfaced, Marlie has addressed the issue and shared that she and Swae Lee are now back on good terms. Hopefully, it remains so.

[Via]