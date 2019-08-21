It looks like fans of Swae Lee can look forward to a new album next month. In a recent interview with Nick Cannon on Power 106 L.A, the Rae Sremmurd rapper announced that he plans to release a new album before going on tour next month with Post Malone.

“I’m about to drop my album before tour. Me and Post Malone, we going on tour next month, a whole U.S. tour, three month tour. I’m just putting out new music, rolling out right now,” Swae said. “I started when I just put them two singles out. Thats my rollout for that album,” he added referring to recently released “Sextacy” & “Won’t Be Later” with Drake.

For what’s worth, the tour kicks off September 14 at Tacoma, WA so if what he says is true then we should expect that project to arrive within next three weeks. Its unclear if Slim Jxmmi will be a part of it or not, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted.

In addition to the album talk, Swae also talked about recording with Drake in his mansion, which he says they cooked up 3 songs.

Check out the full length interview (below) and/or visit the 14:50 mark to hear the album announcement. Who’s ready for a new Swae Lee album?