Swae Lee will be performing a concert free of charge over Instagram live on Friday night, in order to keep his fans at home entertained while the world self-quarantines due to the spread of coronavirus. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced tons of people around the world to practice social distancing and avoid venturing out into the streets, which means music lovers can no longer go see their favourite artists perform live.

Rick Kern/Getty Images for Live Nation

As a result, many musicians like John Legend and Coldplay's Chris Martin have taken to performing at home over Instagram live to make up for all the cancelled concerts due to coronavirus . On Thursday, Swae Lee become the latest artist to join these ranks, as he announced that he'd be hitting the "stage" via Instagram live on Friday to perform for his fans.

"Instagram live concert tomorrow @8:00," Swae wrote on IG, although he failed to specify whether he meant Pacific or Eastern time. "Free tickets see y'all then hitting the stage @ 8." On Friday, he clarified that the concert would be held at 8:00pm "western" time, likely meaning PST as Swae resides in California. Swae was on the road with Post Malone on their Runaway Tour when the pandemic reached new heights, forcing them to postpone the remaining dates and head home. However, going into isolation has been too difficult for Swae.

"Social distancing is easy," he wrote on a photo of himself in a custom, bedazzled surgical mask earlier this week. "I was doing that anyway." Don't miss Swae's free concert tonight!