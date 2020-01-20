Thanks to some phenomenal play from the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, both teams are now in the Super Bowl which will take place on February 2nd in Miami. These two teams are truly the best in the NFL and fans can't wait to see who comes away with the big win. There are plenty of big festivities planned including the halftime shoe and National Anthem. This year, the halftime show is being performed by Demi Lovato who is making a comeback following her overdose in 2018.

There are plenty of musicians who would love to be in Lovato's position, including Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd. During a recent interview with TMZ, Swae Lee admitted that he would love to sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl. Of course, he'll have to wait until next year if he wants to do it.

Swae Lee certainly has the voice for the Star-Spangled Banner so we'd be excited to see this actually take place. Members of the hip-hop community rarely get shine when it comes to National Anthems which means Swae Lee's inclusion would be groundbreaking.

Let us know if you'd like to Swae Lee perform the anthem at the Super Bowl next year. Also, tell us who you think is going to win the big game.