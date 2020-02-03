Celebrities: they're just like us. Ever attend a highly-anticipated event just to fall asleep halfway through it? Ever binge so much food at the Superbowl party buffet that you pass out shortly after hitting the couch? Swae Lee found himself in a similar predicament on Sunday night, but he was actually at the game.

Another attendee in the stands spotted the Rae Sremmurd rapper taking a snooze in his seat. Swae's brother Slim Jxmmi managed to stay awake for the big game, but also looked quite exhausted as he watched. Eventually, Jxmmi spots the culprit exposing their sleepiness and, almost simultaneously, Swae awakens to discover he's being filmed too. Swae wasn't too bothered, though. He gave the camera a friendly nod and wave of the hand.

After the "Guatemala" singer stumbled upon this clip online, he clarified the reason for his fatigue. "I ain’t slept in two days. I’m up now," he tweeted. It might be seriously frowned upon to secure such an expensive ticket to a high-profile event only to nap while you're there, but Swae might just be more concerned about the pre- and post-game partying than the game itself. After the Kansas City Chiefs won the Superbowl last night, Swae invited the team to accompany him at Miami's LIV nightclub.