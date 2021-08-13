Swae Lee Releases New Single "Ball Is Life" With Jack Harlow

The brand new Madden NFL 22 soundtrack has arrived and one of the immediate highlights from the project is Swae Lee's contribution on "Ball Is Life," which features Jack Harlow.

Swae Lee has been teasing the song hard this week, sharing a preview of the music video and hyping up the release on social media. On Friday, the world finally got to hear what Swae has been working on all year, teaming up with Jack Harlow, who delivers a standout verse where he opens up about his drive and motivation.

The five-minute song includes a couple of verses from Swae, who shines on the hook. However, fans have been raving about Jack Harlow's verse, during which he speaks about Kendrick Lamar "liking" one of his rap videos on Twitter, theorizing that he possibly related to Jack's hustle.

Listen to the new single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

I used to burn CDs and pass 'em around

I used to email the venues and ask 'em if I could be opening act for the rappers that's passin' through town

I used to be the one kids in my city was laughin' about

I used to envision everything happening now

I used to ride the bus and listen to Kendrick Lamar

He just liked the video that I made back when I started to study his bars

I'd like to think that he probably related as someone that's come so far

As someone that wanted it badly, then went and got it and turned to a star