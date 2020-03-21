The Coronavirus pandemic is really f*ckin' up the money right now. As health officials continue to urge everyone to practice social distancing, festivals, tours, concerts, and performances, in general, are getting canceled to prevent further spread of Coronavirus. That being said, Swae Lee found a clever way around this, though it's more for the benefit of his fans.

Swae Lee put on a show last night for his fans, even though everyone is in quarantine. The rapper hit Instagram Live where he performed a slew of hits while maintaining the same energy you'd expect from him. Self-isolated in a studio, the rapper thanked the "sold out" audience that he was performing for while also "bringing a fan on stage" and crowd surfing.

Though it's safe to say that Swae Lee does have a lot of things to keep him preoccupied during the lockdown, he's clearly missing the stage right now. Many concerts and performances have been canceled or postponed in recent times but ahead of the outbreak, Swae Lee was on tour with Post Malone which has since been canceled. Today was actually supposed to be the final date of the tour while Swae was expected to perform at Coachella next month. The annual festival in California has been postponed until the fall.

Peep clips from Swae's IG performance below.