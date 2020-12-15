We may be a few days away from a bunch of Swae Lee leaks because, as the recording artist admitted, he lost his hard drive somewhere at LAX.

One of the most talented songwriters in the game, hitmaker Swae Lee is likely very stressed out because, this week, he lost his hard drive at the airport. The singer, who is one half of rap group Rae Sremmurd, explained that a bunch of unreleased music is on the hard drive. He's offering a huge amount of money for somebody to recover it.

"Got 20k for anyone who found my harddrive @ LAX T2 delta airlines this morning," wrote Swae on Instagram Stories. "All my songs are on there."

The post was made twenty hours ago, and Swae hasn't updated his fans on any progress since then. Thus, it's very likely that his hard drive is still floating around somewhere at the airport. That, or maybe somebody has recovered it and is trying to get in touch with his people. Alternatively, it's possible that someone snatched up the hard drive with bad intentions.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Hopefully, Swae Lee can manage to get back his lost item, or he can find a way to lock down everything on there. It would be a real shame for some of his unfinished music to get leaked without his permission.