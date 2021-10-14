Cardi B had her birthday party this past weekend, inviting a bunch of her celebrity friends to celebrate with her, including Teyana Taylor, Normani, Winnie Harlow, and more. Lizzo arguably stole the show though, arriving in a see-through dress with her curves on display. People have been reacting to Lizzo's risqué look on social media, and other celebrities are losing their cool over her dress.

As the world continues to share its thoughts on Lizzo's see-through dress, Swae Lee has officially given his opinion on the matter, seemingly shooting his shot at the 33-year-old pop star.



Hollywood To You/Star Max/Getty Images

Joking that she "flew under the radar" at Cardi B's party, Lizzo shared a gallery of nipple-bearing pictures from the event, which Swae Lee couldn't get enough of. Sharing the glittery photos, Lizzo earned a response from the Rae Sremmurd frontman, who sent her three eye emojis and two heart-eyed emojis. Clearly, he was a fan of the look.

Swae's comment comes a few days after Lizzo linked up with Chris Brown at an event, telling the singer that she's his biggest fan, which sparked some backlash given Chris' history. Swae did famously sing that he has "no type" and that "bad bitches" is the only thing he likes, so it makes complete sense why he would gravitate towards Lizzo.

Check out her new pictures below, as well as Swae's reaction.