It looks like Swae Lee got into it with one of his fans this weekend during his set at Wireless Festival in London. Footage surfaced this morning of the Rae Sremmurd rapper going off on a fan after someone threw a drink on him, and rightfully so.

Swae was simply walking with his security in the middle of the audience when out of nowhere a full drink hits him in the hair/face. Immediately, Swae gets angered and turns to the direction of the flown drink and repeatedly yells, “who threw that shit?”

The clip quickly ends after that, but according to reports and witnesses, Swae just let it go and moved on. Thankfully, he didn’t have to hit anyone with his #bottlecapchallenge move, but he did let them know verbally.

Check out the footage (below) and let us know what you think. Did Swae overreact to this or nah?

In other related news, look for Swae to be in a city near you as he’s hitting the road with Post Malone for the upcoming Runaway Tour, which you can peep tour dates for right here.