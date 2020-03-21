Given the current state of affairs, with many artists having made the wise decision to self-quarantine, it feels like the music industry can go one of two ways. For one, it could see artists so bored and or inspired to make a difference that they string together albums with little to no turnaround time, thus creating a new era of mid-plague mixtapes borne of spontaneity and cabin fever. Or two, things remain in a state of delay, with artists or labels unwilling to drop off their hard work without the ability to stage an accompanying.

Some artists have already chosen a course of action. Roddy Ricch has been hard at work on new music, and Spillage Village recently announced a brand new album is on the way. Evidently, Swae Lee is ready to cast his hat in that particular pile, taking to Twitter to confirm that he was locking in to finish up his next project. A project that presumably includes the Mike WiLL Made-It produced "Someone Said," released before the world seemingly went into shutdown mode.

As stated earlier, it's difficult to figure out how album release dates will be affected by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, yet at this rate it wouldn't be surprising to see things operate in extremes. Come summer, we're getting either an influx or a drought. Either way, a new Swae Lee album is in the pipeline. Stay healthy everybody.