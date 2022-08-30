Congrats are in order for Swae Lee and girlfriend Victoria Kristine. The pair announced on Tuesday (August 30) that they're expecting a bundle of joy on the way --- a baby boy to be exact. Victoria took to Instagram to share the exciting news, along with photos from their weekend baby shower. "Our little wild one is on the way," she gushed. Earlier this month, the young real estate agent revealed her baby bump for the world to see, sharing, "Couldn’t of dreamt up anything more special than you my baby."





Baby presents aren't the only gifts Victoria received at her baby shower. She also posted the brand new Land Rover that Swae Lee purchased her as a push present. "Thank you baby daddy," she wrote. The happy pair was joined by family and friends at their Jungle themed baby shower. Although Swae, who is notoriously quiet about his personal life, hasn't spoken out his bun in the over, Victoria and her shower guests shared many moments of the Rae Sremmurd star and the mom-to-be.

While his personal life is kept on the lockdown, Swae continues to excel in his music career. Last week, he celebrated a monumental accomplishment when his track with French Montana, "Unforgettable," was officially declared a certified diamond record by the RIAA. French expressed his gratitude in an Instagram post, writing, "Mannnnn, this aint regular. DIAMOND CLUB ! Shoutout to my brother @SwaeLee , and to all the wavy fans ! THANK YOU to everyone who played a part."

Congratulations to Swae Lee and Victoria Kristine.

