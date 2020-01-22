In only a few years, Swae Lee has established himself as one of the game's strongest melodists. Between his work with Rae Sremmurd and his own solo output, the work speaks for itself. The quality was not lost on Eminem, who came through to give Swae Lee a shoutout on his recent album Music To Be Murdered By.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

In the climactic bars of intro track "The Premonition," Em sets up a scheme about how his fans have been violently pulling him in various directions. "I need to get me some Dre beats / No, I should hook up with Tay Keith," he raps. "Fans keep on pulling me one way, haters pull me in another / got more hooks in me than Swae Lee."

It didn't take long for Swae to catch wind of the reference, taking some time to show Em some love. After acknowledging that yes, he does indeed have a substantial volume of hooks, Swae declared Eminem to be "a legend." Common knowledge to hip-hop heads, but a statement that might prove divisive to younger listeners. Perhaps one day we shall see the pair join forces. Until then, check out the praise below.