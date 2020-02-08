mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Swae Lee Comes Through With Surprise Drop "Back 2 Back Maybach"

February 07, 2020 19:35
Back 2 Back Maybach
Swae Lee

It's a hit!


Swae Lee's been teasing the release of his second solo album for the past few months but we've yet to receive a concrete release date. Perhaps it arrives before the summer but we do know that he does have hits in the cut. He released "Won't Be Late" last summer as well as "Sextasy." Although not an official release, Swae released a surprise drop titled, "Back 2 Back Maybach" this evening. Swae's signature melody-driven rap style with luxurious quotables that'll over luscious 808-driven production. 

This song isn't the same song that he announced would drop on Valentine's Day next week. He previewed the song at a recent concert, revealing it was the next single of his project. It appears that the album itself is nearing completion so hopefully, we see it soon.

Quotable Lyrics
Using the cash as an offerin'
Smokin' & drinkin' on contraband
I'm with the gang and we walkin' in
Twenty bad bitches that's welcomed in

