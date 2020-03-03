Last time Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi pursued solo projects, they chose to do it under the Rae Sremmurd umbrella. The brothers' third studio album, SR3MM, consisted of three components: their collaborative effort, Swae Lee's Swaecation and Slim Jxmmi's Jxmtro. Since that project's 2018 release, Rae Sremmurd hasn't put out any music as a duo. However, they did continue to tour as one. For any fans fearful that Rae Sremmurd has disbanded, Swae Lee has a message for you:

"I’m good, Slim Jimmy good. We two different individuals MORE SOLO songs on the way and SremmLife 4 on the way we two different types of artists and that’s gone be respected."