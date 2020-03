Swae likely felt compelled to deliver this clarification after dropping his new single, "Someone Said" , last Friday (Feb. 28). The Mike WiLL Made-It-produced banger is a flip of his beloved ad-lib on Travis Scott 's "Sicko Mode". Swae has repeatedly teased that his solo project was just around the corner, but it still hasn't materialized. He has hinted in the past that it'd simply be titled Swaecation 2, but there many have been a change of plans since that announcement. "Someone Said" could finally be kickstarting its proper rollout, but if that's not the case, we now have Swae's word that "more solo songs" and SremmLife 4 are on the way!