Swae Lee says: "we two different types of artists and that’s gone be respected."
Last time Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi pursued solo projects, they chose to do it under the Rae Sremmurd umbrella. The brothers' third studio album, SR3MM, consisted of three components: their collaborative effort, Swae Lee's Swaecation and Slim Jxmmi's Jxmtro. Since that project's 2018 release, Rae Sremmurd hasn't put out any music as a duo. However, they did continue to tour as one. For any fans fearful that Rae Sremmurd has disbanded, Swae Lee has a message for you:
"I’m good, Slim Jimmy good. We two different individuals MORE SOLO songs on the way and SremmLife 4 on the way we two different types of artists and that’s gone be respected."
Swae likely felt compelled to deliver this clarification after dropping his new single, "Someone Said", last Friday (Feb. 28). The Mike WiLL Made-It-produced banger is a flip of his beloved ad-lib on Travis Scott's "Sicko Mode". Swae has repeatedly teased that his solo project was just around the corner, but it still hasn't materialized. He has hinted in the past that it'd simply be titled Swaecation 2, but there many have been a change of plans since that announcement. "Someone Said" could finally be kickstarting its proper rollout, but if that's not the case, we now have Swae's word that "more solo songs" and SremmLife 4 are on the way!