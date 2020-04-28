French Montana and Swae Lee are behind one of the biggest hits of the last decade in "Unforgettable" but they seem to have different stories about how the song came about.

In the last few weeks, French Montana has been involved in tons of drama, stemming from his comments about Kendrick Lamar during an interview with Complex. The rapper said that he would "outshine" Kendrick on a festival stage because he has more hits than him, which did not sit well with fans at all. Young Thug stepped up to fight him on it before Fivio Foreign called him out as well. Now, it would appear as though Swae Lee may not want to be associated with the rapper anymore.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Speaking about their collaborative single "Unforgettable" in a new video, French Montana claimed he has one of the best ears in the business because he structured the entirety of the song.

"It didn't have no structure. I had to sit there like a scientist and put it together," said the rapper.

Swae Lee was unfond of those remarks, calling them "cap" before French went and started some drama again.

"I HAD A MONKEY BEFORE YOU. YOU HAD THE MONKEY FIRST?" asked French about their affinity for exotic pets. "LETS BEEF ABOUT SOMETHING ELSE NOT UNFORGETTABLE WE WON."

At this point, French Montana should possibly consider just laying low for the next few weeks. He continues to let his mouth get him in trouble.