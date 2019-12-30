Swae Lee & Nicki Minaj Connect On "Cap Backwards"

The last few days have been pretty quiet as we approach the New Year but thankfully, we got some new heat here from Swae Lee and Nicki Minaj in time for New Year's Eve festivities. Toronto producers Jaegen and FrancisGotHeat, who've been behind some defining songs of the past decade, have joined forces to drop off their new collab with Swae and Nicki. The two concoct a breezy, island-flavored instrumental for Swae Lee and Nicki Minaj who deliver more of a pop performance than a rap one. However, seeing as the two are certified hitmakers, this track is definitely another strong record in their history as collaborators.

This marks one of the few offerings from Nicki that we, the people, have received in recent times. She teased her short-lived retirement but it looks like she might be taking some well-needed time off following an iconic run.

As for Swae, his sophomore solo album was supposed to drop in September but clearly, hasn't arrived. Maybe we'll see it in 2020 but at this point, there hasn't been anything confirmed just yet.

Quotable Lyrics

Gettin' paid like the first

She wanna see the hundreds scattered

What's cool is cool to ya

You can turn your cap backwards

