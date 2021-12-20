Madonna is in the studio with Swae Lee, working on a “surprise” for her fans in 2022, according to a recent Instagram post from the 63-year-old. The two stars shared a hug in the first photo, with the “Like A Virgin” singer throwing up a peace sign as her collaborator flexes his ice for the camera.

Both artists can be seen deep in conversation in another snapshot. “So great to be back in the studio making music again… Surprises in the New Year,” the pop star teased.

This isn’t the first time Madonna and Swae have linked up on a track – they previously worked together on “Crave,” a three minute and 21-second long title that was featured on the former’s 14th studio album, Madame X.

While chatting with Variety at the time, the Rae Sremmurd artist revealed what it was like to work with someone as iconic as the Bay City-born starlet. “I was very excited when Madonna approached me. It was dope to hear that she loved MY music, you know what I’m saying? I jumped to whatever she wanted me to do. We chilled in the studio in L.A. Just me, her and Mike Dean just coming up with songs… singing in front of her live, and we would just bounce ideas off each other, it was cool.”





As reported by All Hip-Hop, there’s substantial evidence that points to the fact that Swae may be joining the “Material Girl” on a remix of her 1999 song, “Frozen.” Check it out below.

