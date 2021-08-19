According to Miami Beach police, the two cases related to two separate instances will go cold if new information doesn't pop up.

TMZ reports that the cases involving a theft of Swae Lee's jewelry and and the destruction of Lil Pump's cars have now been labeled as cold by the department after all investigative leads were pursued without result.

It was in early May that vandals trespassed at Pump's home, smashing in the windows on his cars as they tried to steal valuable items out of the cars.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“Bro, I’mma catch you,” Pump said when filming the damage. “Whoever did this, I’mma catch you and I’mma blow your brains out, bitch. … Step foot in my yard again. I want you to step foot in my yard. I’mma be up for three days straight. Come in this bitch. I fucking dare you. That’s a free body for me.”

About a month later, $300,000 worth of jewelry was allegedly stolen from Swae Lee's Mondrian Hotel room in South Beach. The rapper initially suspected the hotel's cleaning staff of the theft. Miami Beach PD since discounted the theory, not believing hotel staff to be involved.

“The hotel is working in full cooperation with the police and authorities,” the Mondrian said at the time. “As always, the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains our top priority.”