The last we heard, Swae Lee was a single man since breaking things off with his former girlfriend, Marliesia Ortiz. The couple exchanged in a dramatic and messy online break up that resulted in Marliesia putting Swae on blast after she recorded a video of him pleading to hold it down for him, despite his possible cheating. It looks as though the "Sun Flower" music maker has been keeping himself busy though since he's been Facetiming Minglee Simmons, the 19-year-old daughter of Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons.

Minglee shared a screenshotted image to her Instagram story that sees her and Swae smiling wide with a note that reads, "Missin Lee Lee." Since the image was shared to The Shade Room, Minglee's younger sister jumped in the comment section to forwarn anyone who was preparing to drop off a mean comment.

"Everyone keep it classy and kind before I have to fight somebody on behalf of my big sister 😜💕," Aoki wrote. While we can't confirm the duo are dating, it's safe to say there's some connection growing between them.

In other Swae news, he jumped on Twitter just last month updating fans that his album is "96% done." We can only hope it comes sooner than later so it can be played for the sweet summer months.