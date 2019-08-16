Swae Lee & Drake Drop Off An Island Jam With "Won't Be Late"

Rae Sremmurd's Swae Lee promised that "vibes" would drop on Friday, and right on time, he delivered. Aside from having his name in the headlines after Lizzo mentioned him in a tweet about rappers and getting himself entangled in drama with his ex-girlfriend, Swae Lee has been laying low. The 24-year-old has continued to rock stages worldwide as he quietly prepares for his next project.

On Friday morning, Swae dropped "Won't Be Late," a single he collaborated on with Drake. The auto-tuned pair sing their way through the track that features a dancehall-type beat. The song itself comes across as unassuming and straightforward; there aren't any heavy switch-ups, beat breakdowns, or jarring lyrics. It was crafted to be a song with a nice summer vibe and it accomplishes just that. Meanwhile, fans are still awaiting Swae's solo project that is supposed to drop sometime this year. This new single may be the catalyst.

Quotable Lyrics

Closed off my line for you (Closed off my line for you)

I'm better when I'm just on my own, girl

Standing in line for you (Standing in line for you)

Standing here for I don't know how long, girl

Things I wrote (Ayy), things I go

Let's you know that I want you