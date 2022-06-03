Swae Lee & Diplo Drop "Tupelo Shuffle" Featuring Gary Clark Jr. & Austin Butler

Blockbuster artists Swae Lee and Diplo have teamed up with Gary Clark Jr. and Austin Butler to drop “Tupelo Shuffle.” The song, which is featured on the Elvis movie soundtrack is named after Tupelo, Mississippi. Located in Northeastern Mississippi, the town was not only home to Diplo and Swae Lee, but also the birthplace of the King of Pop himself, Elvis Presley.

Starting off with vocals from Elvis, the song features two of Elvis’ cast members in Austin Butler (Elvis) and Gary Clark Jr. (Big Boy). Different from anything the two have ever done before, “Tupelo Shuffle” plays on top of Presley’s cover of Arthur Crudup’s “That’s All Right Mama.” The song can, of course, also be heard in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic, Elvis, which is set to release on June 23rd and will also available on all streaming platforms.

Fans can see Diplo and Swae Lee perform “Tupelo Shuffle” at the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards this Sunday, June 5th.

Check out the new song below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Don’t tip-toe, stomp my ground

Gotta let ’em know we’re comin’

Just stay there woman

Engine still runnin’

Get dressed