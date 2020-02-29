This week's edition of "Fire Emoji" is not to be missed. 2 Chainz came through with a new single titled "NO TV," which sees the rapper pulling off one of the weirder flows he's performed. He raps "No TV, come see me, I'm flexin' in 3D, I'm big dawg, I'm peewee, jetski, seaweed" for a wacky, infectious chorus. Things get even stranger by the second verse, when Chainz's voice gets altered for the second half of each bar into a high pitched robotic sound.

Swae Lee also dropped off a new track this week. "Someone Said," is the first single from Lee of 2020 and features his immediately recognizable "SICKO MODE" adlib, "someone said." Lee promised fans he would make a song from the adlib back in 2018 tweeting, "Imma make this a whole song with like verses and all for y’all." One-year-and-a-half later and the track has found its way to our "Fire Emoji" playlist.

You can find the full playlist, including new tracks from Lil Baby, Burna Boy, G Herbo and more, below.

