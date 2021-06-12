Swae Lee, of Rae Sremmurd fame, has spent the last few days down in Miami celebrating his 28th birthday. The celebration follows shortly after he and Post Malone's smash hit "Sunflower" was certified 12x platinum by the RIAA. Clearly, the Mississippi native has a lot to celebrate these days.

Among the flashy gifts he received from his famous friends, Mike WiLL Made-It's Louis Vuitton trunk full of cash may take the cake. After receiving the gift, he then made it rain from his hotel balcony. Now, according to Swae, that same Miami hotel was robbed of $300k worth of jewelry during his stay.



As reported by TMZ, Swae believes that the cleaning staff at the hotel snatched some of his pricey chains. Law enforcement sources tell the publication that the rapper was staying in a room at the Mondrian Hotel. He told responding officers that when he checked out Thursday (June 10), he realized some of his jewelry was missing, $300,000 worth of it.

Sources close to the "Unforgettable" artist say both a bracelet and chains were stolen, and he believes the hotel workers could be responsible. They explain it's because right after Swae reported the theft to the hotel, the bracelet was allegedly quickly turned in by an employee. The chains were not, however.

According to Miami Beach PD sources, detectives have interviewed Swae and are investigating the incident. So far, however, cops say there's no solid proof that hotel staff was involved in the alleged theft.

As for the hotel, they add that while they cannot comment on the ongoing investigation, "The hotel is working in full cooperation with the police and authorities. As always, the safety and security of our guests and colleagues remains our top priority."

