The unexpected death of rapper Trouble continues to take the Rap world by storm. The 34-year-old artist was more than his talents and his friends, family, and loved ones have made sure to pay tribute to him online. Almost immediately after the news broke over the weekend that Mariel "Trouble" Orr was shot and killed in an Atlanta suburb while visiting a friend, a suspect was named.

According to reports, the shooting took place following a domestic dispute, although details remain scarce. NPR reported that they learned from officials Trouble was in the area visiting a woman at an apartment complex.

Details regarding what happened during some verbal or physical exchange have been debated online as the rumor mill has run rampant, but authorities confirmed that their suspect, Jamichael Jones, allegedly shot Trouble in the chest. The rapper was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

This evening (June 6), 33-year-old Jones has reportedly turned himself over to authorities. This wasn't the only infraction on Jones's record; he apparently has "several arrest warrants out" for him, reported NPR, "on felony murder, aggravated assault and home invasion charges."

Expect to hear much more about this in the weeks to come as details of what occurred that fateful day will surface. We continue to send our sincerest condolences to Troubles loved ones during this difficult time.

Watch a press conference below.

