Frank James, the prime suspect in Tuesday’s attack at a subway stop in Brooklyn which left at least 29 people injured, has been taken into police custody, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed, Wednesday afternoon.

"My fellow New Yorkers, we got him," the Mayor said. "We got him."



Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

James was spotted by bystanders in the East Village after police were able to narrow him down as a suspect, earlier in the day. At the crime scene, he had left behind the keys to a van he had rented, as well as a credit card. He has been transported to the 9th Precinct.

"We hope this arrest brings some solace to the victims and the people of the city of New York," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "We used every resource at our disposal to gather and process significant evidence that directly links Mr. James to the shooting. We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was nowhere left for him to run."

James is expected to be charged under a federal statute that prohibits terrorist and other violent attacks in mass transit systems.

"There was a clear desire to create terror," Adams said. "If you bring a smoke bomb or would you bring an automatic weapon with a gas mask and in a very methodical way injured...innocent New Yorkers, that is terror."

