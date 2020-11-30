The London Metropolitan Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the murder of 21 Savage's younger brother, Terrell Davis. Davis was reportedly stabbed to death in South London after an altercation with suspect Tyrece Fuller.

"Police are investigating a fatal stabbing after they were called at 17:59hrs on Sunday 22 November by the London Ambulance Service to a location in Ramillies Close, Lambeth, SW2," the police department said in a statement. "Officers attended, along with colleagues from the London Air Ambulance, but the 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made at this stage. A crime scene remains in place at the location, and officers are continuing their enquires."

Following news of his brother's passing, 21 Savage posted a picture of his brother and himself as children on Instagram with the caption, "Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that shit back."

Their sister, Kyra Davis, also published a tribute online, writing, "I don't even know what to say. My heart is in pieces. I love you more than words can say. Rest in perfect peace Terrell."

[Via]