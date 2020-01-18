Following the success of Surviving R. Kelly, Lifetime has ordered a four-hour documentary series titled Surviving Jeffrey Epstein.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

According to Variety, the network made the announcement during the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Saturday.

Anne Sundberg and Ricki Stern will direct. The two have previously collaborated on 2010's Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work, 2007's The Devil Came on Horseback and more. The series will be released through Emmy-winner Robert Friedman’s Bungalow Media + Entertainment. Shura Davidson and Gena McCarthy will executive produce. Christopher Mason, contributor for The New York Times and New York Magazine, is also attached.

In July 2019, Epstein was arrested on federal charges for sex trafficking minors. For Epstein's numerous connections to higher-ups in Washington D.C., including the Clintons, the case gained widespread media attention.

Epstein died of an apparent suicide in his prison cell; however, his death has been the subject of popular conspiracy theories including murder.

Adam McKay is also working on a separate Epstein-related limited series for HBO. That series will be based on Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown’s book. All criminal charges were dropped on August 29, 2019, as his death eliminates the possibility he faces punishment.

Surviving Jeffrey Epstein is expected to air this summer.