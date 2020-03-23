Streetwear isn't exactly at the forefront of everyone's mind right now but that hasn't stopped Supreme from continuing on with their Spring/Summer 2020 collection. They have a bevy of collaborations planned for the season and one of them is with Timberland who are giants in the boot industry. New Yorkers sure do love their Timbs and Supreme is taking full advantage of that.

Instead of collaborating on Timberland's signature boot, Supreme has decided to lend its aesthetic to the Euro Hiker Low. This will drop in three patent leather colorways including Black, Red, and Yellow.

In addition to the boots, Supreme is dropping a crew neck with “WIND, WATER, EARTH AND SKY” written across the front. Supreme branding can be found on the front as well, right next to a Timberland logo. Finally, a six-panel hat will also be dropping to round out the items in the collection.

If you're looking to cop anything, the items will be available on Supreme’s webstore as of Thursday, March 26th. In light of Coronavirus, Supreme will be offering free shipping on orders that go over $150 USD. This decision was made following the closure of numerous brick and mortar stores.

