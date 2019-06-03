Supreme's upcoming drop on Thursday, June 6 will reportedly be headlined by the much-anticipated Pearl Session Studio Select drum kit. The drum set, which typically retails for $1499, will now cost you $3998 due to the red and white Supreme branding.

According to Uncrate:

"This five-drum set includes a 22" x 18" bass, 10" x 7" and 12" x 8" toms, a 16" x 16" floor tom, and a 14" x 5.5" snare, crafted using six-ply, 5.4mm birch or African mahogany shells. All five are wrapped with the Supreme logo and are accompanied by a set of Zildjian cymbals complete with chrome-finish stands."

Rumors suggest that only 50 to 60 sets were produced, making this one of the more limited collaborations releasing this year. Supreme has not yet officially announced release details, but it is believed the drums will be available both in-store and online this Thursday.

In addition to the $3998 Pearl drum set, Supreme also has plans to release a pair of special edition Air Jordan XIVs later this Summer - both of which are priced at $248. Click here for more details on the Supreme sneakers, and continue scrolling for a look at the drums.